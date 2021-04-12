Shazam! Fury of the Gods summons Lucy Liu to play DC Comics villain Kalypso

Billy Batson is going to have his hands really full when Shazam! Fury of the Gods swoops into theaters later next year. SYFY WIRE has confirmed that the sequel to 2019's crowdpleaser Shazam! will be adding a second villain in the form of none other than Lucy Liu's Kalypso.

The character is the sister of the previously announced Hespera (played by Fast and the Furious' Dame Helen Mirren) and the second daughter of the Greek God Atlas, one of the six immortal elders who are the sources of Shazam's mystical powers. He has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the courage of Achilles, the power of Zeus, the stamina of Atlas, and the speed of Mercury. (All of which actually forms the acronym that is the titular hero's name.)

However, much like Hespera, Liu's character does not have any basis in DC comics and has been created specifically for this movie. While none of the DC films themselves has really touched on the Greek pantheon of gods, the comics have seen Atlas himself make several appearances within their pages, as an ambivalent figure who is sometimes good and sometimes evil. Based on the descriptions for both Hespera and Kalypso, it appears that they might be keeping up their father's less-than-helpful streak.

Liu's casting is also another step in terms of representation for Asian Americans in DC's superhero films, with Liu's character joining Ian Chen and Ross Butler's Eugene Choi in Fury of the Gods, as well as Ella Jay Basco's Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey. At Marvel, Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu is headlining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham, while Academy Award-nominee Chloe Zhao will direct the upcoming Eternals movie which stars Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, and Jacob Batalon currently stars as Peter Parker's best pal and right-hand man Ned in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. (On the small screen, Chloe Bennet and Ming-Na Wen both starred on multiple seasons of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

The Shazam! sequel will continue the story of teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is transformed into an adult superhero when he yells the magic word "SHAZAM!" and is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods who grant him his superpowers. Zachary Levi will reprise his role as Batson's more superheroic self.

Also returning is David F. Sandberg, who will be directing a screenplay by Henry Gayden, with Peter Safran producing through The Safran Company. Sadly, The Witcher star Henry Cavill will not be donning his red cape and tights to join in the fun with another fun cameo as Superman. Though actor-comedian Sinbad will be appearing in the movie finally putting an end to a years-old Internet rumor .

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released to open on June 2, 2023.