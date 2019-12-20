WIRE Buzz: Shea Whigham accepts Mission: Impossible; Jonahan Hickman writing sci-fi assassins; more

Another actor has decided to accept the mission and join the latest Mission: Impossible film, and he's not just accepting the call for one film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shea Whigham (Joker, Kong: Skull Island, Boardwalk Empire, Agent Carter) has joined both Mission: Impossible 7 as well as Mission: Impossible 8. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie disclosed the news today, saying, "You won't see him coming."

Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt in the new installments of the impossible mission saga, and will be joined in both parts by Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America: The First Avenger, Pillars of the Earth) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2). THR also notes that Rebecca Ferguson is expected to return as Ilsa Faust for the films.

If you are a fan of the wildly popular House of X and Powers of X written by Jonathan Hickman, you'll be happy to know that the scribe has a new project on the horizon.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Hickman is creating a new Image Comics series with artist Mike Huddleston called Decorum. The title will be coming in March.

Image describes the comic as a "science fiction epic" that will "blend the high impact, even level storytelling of Hickman's recent re-envisioning of X-Men with the sprawling, addictive world building of the recently concluded East and West." It is set to follow the "most well-mannered" assassin in the universe, Image adds.

Hickman said in a statement, “We’ve been quietly working on this book for over a year and I’m having the time of my life. Mike is one of those ridiculously talented artists who is both technically proficient and insanely stylistic — everyone is just going to love what he’s done here."

"Decorum" will hit actual shelves as well as digital ones on Mar. 11, 2020.

Finally today, Valiant Entertainment is teaming up with Blowfish Studios (Siegecraft, Gunscape) to develop a slew of multi-platform video games based on Valiant superhero characters.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, this would mark Valiant's first entry into video games since mid 1990, when they were owned by Acclaim Entertainment. Now that they are back in the game of video games, characters like Bloodshot and Ninjak could have their digital time to shine. Bloodshot (and Valiant) is also set to come to the big screen next year in a film starring Vin Diesel.

Founder and CEO of DMG Entertainment (Valiant's parent company), Dan Mintz, is quoted as saying, "We're thrilled to bring Valiant’s characters back into the video game industry and give fans the opportunity to play as their favorite superheroes. Translating these characters and stories to video games could not come at a more exciting time as we introduce the world to the Valiant Universe on the big screen with the Bloodshot release. These games are poised to become further proof of these characters' immense potential as anchors in pop culture.”

Head of publishing for Blowfish, Michael Bolden, said in a statement that the partnership would bring "refreshing new experiences" for gamers and fans, that that Valiant's roster "presents a wealth of unique characters and rich stories that we look forward to introducing to fans as an interactive experience worldwide."