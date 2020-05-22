S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet ‘would love’ to do a Quake series on Disney+ if Marvel asks

The seventh season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres this Wednesday, and though this year is the show’s last, star Chloe Bennet would be happy to play in the Marvel sandbox for a lot longer — if Marvel asks, of course.

An unsubstantiated rumor circulated on social media over the past week claiming Bennet’s superhero character Quake could return with a series on Disney+ once S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to an end. Bennet debunked the rumor on her own social media, but SYFY WIRE recently asked her if she’d be game if Marvel and Disney+ were to come calling. Not surprisingly, she said she’d be happy to strap on the Quake suit again for a few more adventures.

But sadly, no one is asking. At least not yet.

“Of course, that would be so much fun. I would love to. It was funny because people were mad. [laughs] I would love to, that would be amazing," she told SYFY WIRE. "But no, I have only seen that on Twitter. I haven’t heard anything about that on a professional level. But it’d be really fun and I’d love that.”

Bennet has played the role for the past six (going on seven) seasons on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and as comic fans know, Quake becomes a significant player at times in the comic canon. Her comic counterpart served as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a bit, led the Secret Warriors for a while, and even served a stint on the Avengers. So if Marvel did want to pitch a spinoff, there looks to be plenty of material left to mine.

In the meantime, Bennet’s Quake is back for the seventh and final season of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, which premieres on Wednesday. This season finds the team hopping through the past to try and save the world one last time from a race of powerful aliens aiming to take the planet for themselves.