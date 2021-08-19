Skyrim, a game that is 10 years old, is coming out again for the sixth time... now with fishing

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Bethesda is releasing Skyrim again. Yes, that could have been at any point over the last decade, but Bethesda is indeed doing it again with Skyrim Anniversary, to celebrate the role-playing game's original release a decade ago. If you've somehow missed out on being able to kill dragons by shouting at them, then you're in luck for maybe the final time.

Announced by Bethesda earlier today, PS5 and Xbox Series owners will get to play the 2011 game on their hot new system, with all three DLC expansions -- Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn -- that previously released during the game's original lifespan, plus the enhancements that came with the release of 2016's Special Edition. The big new additions to the Anniversary Edition are the Creation Club, a toolkit that'll have 500 elements of in-game content such as gear, characters, and gameplay, some of which was made by the community; and fishing, in case your Dragonborn wants something extra to do in between shouting at dragons and backing away from bandits.

As we get closer to the November anniversary of Skyrim, there's sure to be plenty of discussion and fond remembrance of the compelling and fun game that we've all grown up with. In some ways, it's already happened. Former developer Nathan Purkeypile posted a Twitter thread earlier in the week detailing how complicated it was to just make the game's opening, where you wake up to the oft memed quote, "Hey you, you're finally awake." Skyrim's bugginess is notorious and in some ways hilarious, but opening the game with your character in a cart that shoots itself into the sky likely wouldn't have been funny to everyone.

With the new Anniversary Edition, Skyrim will have released six times on 12 consoles. After originally hitting the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2011, Bethesda brought the last numbered entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise to the PS4 and Xbox One with the Special Edition in 2016. 2017 saw the game double dip, hitting both the Nintendo Switch and VR. With Elder Scrolls Online, you can go to Skyrim and finally fulfill your wishes of playing the original game with friends, if you so please.

It's something of a joke that the award-winning and critically acclaimed game will just constantly keep itself alive, to the point that Bethesda poked fun at itself with an Amazon Echo ad in 2018. (Except, it wasn't fully a joke -- you can indeed play it on your Echo.) The only other game to come close is 2005's Resident Evil 4, which started out on the PS2 and Gamecube before migrating to the Wii and the same systems as Skyrim up to this point.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on Nov. 11. Maybe this'll be your 11th or 12th time playing it, but hey, may as well since Elder Scrolls 6 is still a ways off.