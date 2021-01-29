First Look: Titan Books rolls out Snowpiercer: The Art and Making of the Film

The new season of TNT's Snowpiercer TV series is back on the rails this week for a second round of non-stop travel aboard the cool, futuristic choo-choo circling the ice-encrusted globe.

To honor the award-winning movie that inspired it, Titan Books is announcing the summer publication of the official companion book for Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, one of the most celebrated sci-fi films of the 21st century. Today, SYFY WIRE is taking the wrapper off the cover and offering up comments by the book's author, Simon Ward.

"This book contains everything any fan would want to know about Snowpiercer. With the incredible, generous insight Bong Joon-ho gave me into his creative process, this book serves as a mini film school that any aspiring director should read," Ward tells SYFY WIRE.

Credit: Titan Books

In 2013, six years before his Oscar-winning Parasite, Bong made his jolting English-language debut, Snowpiercer, adapted from the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette.

Starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, the film's apocalyptic eco-story is set in a future 17 years after a failed experiment to halt global warming. An Ice Age kills off life on the planet except for the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer, a supertrain that loops around the globe powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. Conflict within the class system evolves on the doomsday train as a violent revolution brews.

Snowpiercer: The Art and Making of the Film takes readers aboard the revolutionary locomotive and its string of humanity-carrying cars, allowing for a riveting behind-the-scenes look at CJ ENM’s critically acclaimed movie in exhaustive detail. This premium companion book is packed with exclusive, never-seen set photography, stunning artworks, concept sketches, costume and set designs, and is accompanied by new interviews with the cast and crew.

Ward first worked with Bong, producer Dooho Choi, and many of their collaborators on the making-of book for 2017's Netflix film, Okja. Since then, they'd been waiting for the chance to re-team and knew it had to be for Snowpiercer.

"Snowpiercer is one of the most daring and impeccably crafted sci-fi movies ever made –– and the story of how it was created is just as fascinating as the film itself," Ward says. "We've delved into everything: costumes, VFX, Director Bong's famous storyboards. We had so much material that we had to extend the number of pages in the book."

Credit: The Weinstein Company

"We've got gorgeous, detailed concept art and beautiful set photography that no one outside of the production has ever seen before," Ward says. "We've also conducted brand new interviews with Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, and so many more. It clearly shows the high esteem that everyone holds for this film and Director Bong, that everyone was more than happy to speak with me and share their memories from a movie that they made so long ago."

Snowpiercer: The Art And Making Of The Film publishes in a deluxe hardback on Aug. 24, 2021.