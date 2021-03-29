Hulu's upcoming 'Solar Opposites' holiday special apparently rivals the hilarity of 'Pickle Rick'

Deck the halls with boughs of Gooblers! Fa la la la la, la la la la! If you made it to the end of Solar Opposites' second season, then you know that a holiday special is coming down the Hulu pipeline. Beyond the confirmation that it's actually happening, details are pretty thin right now. That's why we asked series co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan to tease out the yuletide event, which apparently rivals some of their most hilarious and iconic work on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

"It’s amazing," Roiland says. "I know that doesn’t say anything. I said before that’s the first time I’ve laughed in the booth to the point where it took me 10 minutes to get through a line of dialogue. The last time that happened was on the 'Pickle Rick' episode of Rick and Morty. I don’t know if it was just the mood I was in, combined with that line hitting me a specific way. But it’s just such an absurd concept. It’s so Christmas-y and holiday [themed]. It’s so f***in' awesome. No sh**, I think it might be my favorite episode of the entire Season 2... The other thing I can say about it is that it introduces a specific sci-fi tech that if we wanted to, we could do a lot more with it. It’s just great."

McMahan admits that the holiday adventure is neck and neck with Season 2's Wall-centric storyline in Episode 7. Speaking of which, don't expect to see Halk, Cherie, or Tim in the upcoming special. Oh, and quick sidenote: Don't let your kids watch it. Based on the postcard-like image above, it looks as though Terry (Thomas Middleditch) becomes Santa Claus, while the real St. Nick ends up as a naked and ball-gagged reindeer. Put that in your stocking and smoke it — the Solar Opposites are going to the North Pole!

"There’s no Wall in the Christmas episode. It’s flat-out disconnected from the rest of the season," McMahan adds. "It truly is: ‘What if somebody made the mistake of hiring me, Justin, Josh [Bycel, co-showrunner], and the rest of the team to make an actual Christmas episode? And how would we have portrayed them?’... On the surface, it seems pretty f***in' Christmas-y at first. I fear a family sitting down and being like, ‘What other Christmas things does Hulu have?’ And then they start watching this and then at one point, they have to slam the TV down. ‘Children! Run to your rooms and pray!’"

"‘We didn’t check the Christian report!’" Roiland jokes.

"It’s funny," McMahan concludes.

There's not yet a premiere date for the holiday special, but you can stream all eight episodes of Season 2 on Hulu. Click here for SYFY WIRE's spoiler-heavy breakdown of the new episodes.