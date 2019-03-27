WIRE Buzz: Sonequa Martin-Green joins Space Jam 2, Game of Thrones sets finale documentary, more

The long-rumored Space Jam sequel is well on its way to finally arriving in theaters, and now another star has joined the cast. Variety reports that Sonequa Martin-Green, best known for her roles on The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery, is "in negotiation" to join the film, which will star LeBron James as a basketball superstar who teams up with the Looney Tunes characters.

Martin-Green is expected to play James' wife in the film, which will be produced by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and directed by Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness). James is also a producer on the film through his company, SpringHill Entertainment.

Space Jam 2 is expected to kick off production this summer after James' current NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers wraps up, and is set for a July 16, 2021, release date.

The Game of Thrones series finale is already expected to be a massive, near-movie-length TV event, but apparently we'll want to stick around for at least one more week after the show's credits roll for the last time. HBO announced Wednesday that it will air Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a new feature-length documentary chronicling the production of the show's final season, one week after the series finale.

Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay (Seahorse) was granted "unprecedented access" to make the documentary, following the famously secretive production for an entire year to create a portrait of the making of the eighth and concluding season of the epic fantasy megahit.

"Much more than a 'making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it," HBO announced in a press release.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air May 26 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

If you've already seen Jordan Peele's Us and you're looking forward to even more intriguing horror films to add to your 2019 calendar, we have good news. Samuel Goldwyn Films announced Wednesday that it has acquired the North American rights to Head Count, a horror film from director Elle Callahan and writer Michael Nader that's already generated major buzz on the festival circuit.

Head Count follows a group of friends on vacation in the Joshua Tree desert, where they meet a young man named Evan (Isaac Jay) and invite him to tag along with them. While they all tell scary stories one night, Evan reads a strange incantation from a website he found, and that act appears to summon something. From that point forward, a strange, shapeshifting presence seems to be hunting the group, and Evan realizes he's trapped them all in the midst of some kind of ritual.

The film premiered last fall at the L.A. Film Festival, where it won the Nightfall Special Jury Prize for Lead Actor for Ashleigh Morgan. You can check out the creepy trailer below.

Video of HEAD COUNT Official Trailer (2018) Horror Movie

Head Count will be released in North America in theaters and on digital platforms June 14.