Latest Stories

Gimbal UFO footage
Tag: Science
Navy confirms 'unidentified' aerial phenomena in videos posted by Blink-182 singer
Carnival Row Orlando Bloom
Tag: TV
Making Carnival Row look real meant Orlando Bloom had to trudge through real sewers
cary-elwes
Tag: Fangrrls
'Why does it need to be remade?' Cary Elwes talks The Princess Bride, Mel Brooks and more
Mila Jovovich Resident Evil the Final Chapter
Tag: Movies
Resident Evil stunt double speaks out on Final Chapter accident that left her partially paralyzed
Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney & Sony Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Wet ‘n’ wild Spider-Man: Far From Home clip dives into water Elemental magic

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 18, 2019

It took Tom Holland a bit before he jumped into action in Spider-Man: Far From Homebut when he finally did, it proved to be an exhilarating sequence. A giant monster made out of water emerged from the canals of Venice, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio showed up to do battle, and Spidey came to the aid of all those civilians caught in the path — all while dressed as regular ol' Peter Parker. 

Now, this exclusive sneak peek at one of the special features for the upcoming home video release goes behind-the-scenes to show how the film pulled that off. Not to mention how much of Holland's own athletic prowess comes into play. Check it out:

More Spider-Man: Far From Home

Iron Man Avengers Endgame
Italy erects Iron Man statue to honor Tony Stark's noble death in Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man Far From Home spoof trailer with Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire replaces Tom Holland in sinful, deepfaked Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers

Along with Holland's fancy footwork, the special feature also details how one of Venice's most iconic locales was recreated on a soundstage, complete with a giant tank of water. Additionally, co-stars Ned Batalon and executive producer Eric Hauserman Carroll offer their own commentary on how the scene came together. 

Of course, the home video release of Far From Home also marks the end of Spider-Man's adventures as part of the MCU, at least for now, following Sony's well-publicized split with Disney over the rights to the iconic Marvel character. Well, at least we'll always have Venice. 

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available on digital today, and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on October 1. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Tom Holland
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Behind the Scenes
Tag: Featurette

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: