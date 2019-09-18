Wet ‘n’ wild Spider-Man: Far From Home clip dives into water Elemental magic

It took Tom Holland a bit before he jumped into action in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but when he finally did, it proved to be an exhilarating sequence. A giant monster made out of water emerged from the canals of Venice, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio showed up to do battle, and Spidey came to the aid of all those civilians caught in the path — all while dressed as regular ol' Peter Parker.

Now, this exclusive sneak peek at one of the special features for the upcoming home video release goes behind-the-scenes to show how the film pulled that off. Not to mention how much of Holland's own athletic prowess comes into play. Check it out:

Video of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Blu-ray &amp; Digital SPECIAL FEATURES “The Jump Off: Backlot Tank&quot;

Along with Holland's fancy footwork, the special feature also details how one of Venice's most iconic locales was recreated on a soundstage, complete with a giant tank of water. Additionally, co-stars Ned Batalon and executive producer Eric Hauserman Carroll offer their own commentary on how the scene came together.

Of course, the home video release of Far From Home also marks the end of Spider-Man's adventures as part of the MCU, at least for now, following Sony's well-publicized split with Disney over the rights to the iconic Marvel character. Well, at least we'll always have Venice.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available on digital today, and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on October 1.