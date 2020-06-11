Spider-Man: Miles Morales swinging onto PlayStation 5 this holiday season

Miles Morales is coming to the PlayStation 5 in a new Spider-Man title developed by Insomniac Games. The company unveiled some incredibly realistic footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales (going on sale this holiday season) today during a livestream for Sony's upcoming console.

The short teaser begins with Miles' classic black and red suit being ripped apart by a burst of electrified energy. "A hero's just someone who doesn't give up," says a mystery character in voiceover narration. "Your dad said that... he was right. Now it's your turn. Go be a hero, Miles."

"Okay, let's do this," responds Miles, who sounds like he's psyching himself up for something. After that short moment of apprehension, he gallantly swings through the streets of a wintry New York, saving citizens from crumbling structures and battling a villain who may or may not be Shocker. It's absolutely breathtaking and just a small taste of what can only be a refined version of the life-like engine Insomniac applied on its Spider-Man game for the PS4 back in 2018.

Check out the trailer now:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Announcement Trailer | PS5 PlayStation on YouTube

The first round of footage for Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the first things to open the Sony PS5 stream and people (gamers and non-gamers alike) cannot stop freaking out. Heck, we can't stop freaking out either. Here are just a few of the ecstatic reactions from Twitter.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli in the early 2010s, Miles Morales is the first black character in the Marvel Universe to take up the mantle of Spider-Man. An instant hit with readers and fans, Miles (who lives on Earth-616) finally swung onto the big screen in 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. The film racked up more than $370 million at the global box office and won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. A sequel (premiering fall 2022) went into production earlier this week.

Acclaimed by both critics and players upon its release (and still celebrated to this day), Spider-Man for the PS4 sold over 13 million units worldwide, according to Marvel. It became the console's fastest-selling title in just a few days of going on sale and also happens to be the highest-selling superhero video game in history.