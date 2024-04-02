Could There Be Another Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movie? Sam Raimi Responds to Rumors

Since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home almost three years ago, there has been plenty of online speculation and "scoops" about more web-slinging adventures for the pre-Tom Holland iterations of Peter Parker famously played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

One of the most notable bits of chatter posited that Sony hoped to realize Sam Raimi's fourth Spider-Man movie, which was supposed to introduce villains like Mysterio (Bruce Campbell) and Vulture (John Malkovich) — both of whom eventually found their way into the Holland trilogy. Well, we hate to burst your Pumpkin Bomb, folks, but according to Raimi, the rumor is faultier than Doc Ock's inhibitor chip.

"Well, I haven't heard about that yet," the director told Comic Book Resources during an interview at WonderCon this past weekend. "I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. Marvel and Columbia are so successful with their current Spider-Man and the track they're in, I don't know that they're gonna go back to me ... I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really super powerful and it was great seeing Tobey again in it."

When asked whether he and Maguire have discussed the potential for another Spidey-based collaboration, Raimi replied: "I haven't talked with Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel or Columbia Pictures have." With that said, the filmmaker "is on great terms" with Marvel following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which means Raimi will almost certainly be kept in the loop if the studios decide to revive the Tobey-fronted corner of the arachnoid multiverse.

Of course, it's also possible Raimi has been sworn to absolute silence by an ironclad NDA. Back in 2021, SYFY WIRE found itself stonewalled while trying to get some Multiverse of Madness teasers out of the Evil Dead mastermind. “They won’t let me say anything," he said of the incredibly spoiler-protective Marvel Studios. "I guess not... I’m sorry.” Thankfully, he was able to give us his thoughts on seeing the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in the first trailer for No Way Home.

“That was beautiful," Raimi told us. "He looks great, the animation’s great. I’m assuming it’s not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume they kept [from the original]. I think it’s gonna be a great movie."

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is currently streaming on Peacock.