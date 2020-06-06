SpongeBob SquarePants cast reunites to recreate iconic scenes

If mayonnaise and horseradish aren't instruments, what food products are? That SpongeBob SquarePants mystery and several others were solved during a virtual reunion of the cartoon's central voice cast: Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Hosted by David Dobrick, the 22-minute Nickelodeon special, which first aired last night, had the voice actors recreating famous scenes and lines of dialogue voted on by fans of the show. Those iconic moments included: "Imagination!" (from "Idiot Box"); "Band Rehearsal" (from "Band Geeks"); "Alaskan Bull Worm" (from "Sandy, SpongeBob, and the Worm"); "How to Attract a Sea-Bear" (from "The Camping Episode"); "F.U.N. Song" (from "F.U.N."); "Dirty Dan" (from "Survival of the Idiots"); "Land Creatures vs Sea Creatures" (from "Pressure"); and "Leedle Lee" (from "Shanghaied").

The event began with the cast singing the series' "Are ya ready, kids?!" theme song (see below) and closed out with them singing the "F.U.N. Song."

Video of The Cast of SpongeBob Reunites! Fan Favorites Special Hosted by David Dobrik | First 5 Minutes

Aside from the table read aspect of the special, the actors also took the time to peel back the algae-covered curtain on certain production details. For example, Kenny explained the origin of the "Striped Sweater" song in Season 3's "As Seen on TV" episode.

"I think in some [scripts] it just says, 'Singing continues,' so you go, 'The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time. The one with the color, turtleneck, that's the kind,'" he said, demonstrating how the entire ditty was pretty much improvised.

Credit: Nickelodeon

Ok, so what about the mayo-horseradish-instrument debate? Those condiments can't help you perform "Sweet Victory," but according to Bumpass, "chicken drumsticks would make pretty good...drumsticks."

When asked how she came up with Sandy's Texas drawl, Lawrence said: "It's a little of this and a little of that and a little of Holly Hunter and a little of 'I grew up in Ohio' and voila!"

The Stars of SpongeBob: Fan Favorites Special is now streaming on the mobile Nick app.