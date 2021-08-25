Virtual 'Star Trek Day' line-up set: Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Picard to headline September event

Star Trek Day 2021 is a big one! On September 8 at at 5:30p PT/ 8:30pm ET, Paramount+ is broadcasting a live virtual celebration of all things Trek, from the 100 year anniversary of creator Gene Roddenberry's birth to updates on all the current Trek TV series.

The live event will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles with Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton hosting a packed slate of panels with Star Trek cast and creatives from 10 different Trek series.

Here's the trailer for the event, hyping 55-years of Star Trek history:

Video of Star Trek Day 2021 | Celebrate 55 Years of Trek

OG Star Trek fans will note that Sept. 8, 1966 was the premiere of Star Trek: The Original series with the episode, "The Man Trap," so it's again a fitting date to take in everything that has come since creating the robust Star Trek Universe of today.

Those tuning into the live feed will get a lot of content including the following panels:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: Featuring series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Featuring series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS: Featuring series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS: Featuring with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

STAR TREK: PICARD: Featuring series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the Picard season one finale.

RODDENBERRY LEGACY PANEL: Featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry’s son and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the Star Trek creator’s indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

The entire rundown and information on feed links can be found at Star Trek.com.