Star Trek's Alex Kurtzman says their galactic amount of spin-offs are progressing quickly

Alex Kurtzman has been a pivotal figure in creating a new Star Trek empire of interwoven live-action shows, shorts, and upcoming animation. The executive producer and co-creator of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery has helped bring Captain Jean-Luc Picard back into the fold, all while giving the burgeoning streaming service a solid foundation to build from. Now, the galaxy will continue expanding, giving Trekkies even more to enjoy.

Speaking on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Kurtzman gave some updates on a variety of upcoming Star Trek content, including a pair of animated shows, its Michelle Yeoh-led Discovery spin-off, and more.

According to Kurtzman, the still-untitled Nickelodeon series just completed its first storyboards. There's also the more grown-up, B-plot focused Lower Decks from Rick & Morty’s Mike McMahan, but that won’t be the only animation fans will get. Kurtzman confirmed that there would be six more Short Treks, two of which would be animated with different styles and tones than either animated series. One will be from series director Olatunde Osunsanmi while the other will involve composer Michael Giacchino.

That’s just one corner of the newly-prolific Star Trek universe, as there's also Discovery and its own solar system of spin-offs. One is the Section 31-focused show which will follow Michelle Yeoh's Captain Georgiou. That series is having its story broken right now by two of Discovery’s writers and is set to begin production as soon as its upcoming third season has been completed.

Star Trek: Discovery is expected to return in early 2020, with many of the other Trek series to follow. The animated shows look to be "a year or two" off, according to Kurtzman, while Picard is coming sometime before the end of 2019.