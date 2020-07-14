Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunites for Patrick Stewart’s 80th (and yes, they all wore masks)

No pandemic is going to keep the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation from celebrating the 80th birthday of their friend and co-star Patrick Stewart. They just have to adhere to the proper guidelines and standards to ensure that they stay safe. After all, Stewart did just turn 80.

Former TNG star LeVar Burton posted a photo on Twitter yesterday showing the cast of the beloved series standing poolside with Stewart. And all of them are wearing masks.

“A Covid compliant, socially distanced and masked observation of the 80th Birthday of a legend and a friend,” Burton posted, along with the poolside picture of the masked cast, all giving each other some respectable space.

Joining Burton and Stewart are TNG cast members Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, and Brent Spiner. And although there’s no sign of fellow former cast member Jonathan Frakes, the actor/director also wished his friend and co-star a happy birthday via social media the day before.

“Happy Birthday @sirpatstew 80 great years,” Frakes wrote to his once and future co-star on Twitter on Monday.

Though no pool was involved, back in March, the TNG cast virtually got together via Zoom to celebrate Sirtis’ birthday.

Star Trek: The Next Generation ran for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994. The series then spawned four theatrically-released films: Star Trek: Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

Stewart, who shares a birthday with Harrison Ford (who we hear has appeared from time to time in another popular sci-fi franchise with the word Star in the title), has reprised his role of Jean-Luc Picard in the CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Picard, which also features TNG alum Sirtis, Frakes, and Spiner. Jeez, this cast really does stick together!

All 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard can be watched on CBS All Access. All 178 episodes of Star Trek: TNG can be watched on Netflix.