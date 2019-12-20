Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker red carpet premiere
Star Wars cast celebrates the end at The Rise of Skywalker world premiere
Carrie Fisher General Leia Organa Star Wars The Last Jedi
Hugs, handshakes, and horseplay abound in John Boyega’s emotional, behind-the-scenes Star Wars tribute
Star Wars Kylo Rey
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker answers a big Last Jedi question about Rey and Kylo Ren
Ma Reynolds Hero
The Outlaw Ma Reynolds raises hell in the 'Verse with Boom's new Firefly one-shot

Celebrating The Skywalker Saga At The Star Wars Episode IX Red Carpet | SYFY WIRE

Star Wars cast celebrates the end at The Rise of Skywalker world premiere

SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 20, 2019

The end of the Skywalker Saga is upon us. While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters everywhere, fans in Los Angeles got to see the cast come out for the world premiere. This film marks the conclusion of an era that began 42 years ago with George Lucas, and that's a lot to deal with! New trilogy star Daisy Ridley didn't hide the fact that she became emotional when she spoke with SYFY WIRE on the red carpet.

"I cried earlier, like ugly [crying] for like half an hour," noted Ridley. "And my friend said 'I'm surprised it didn't happen before.' Because it's also that thing, for three and a half weeks, people have been going 'how's it feel to end?' So those words go around in your head and you're like 'an end? Oh my gosh, an end! What does it mean?'"

Anthony Daniels has portrayed C-3PO for all nine of the main Star Wars films. But according to Daniels, he's at peace with ending his most iconic role.

"People [ask] 'am I sad?' No, I'm not," said Daniels. "The story is coming to an end and it should come to an end. We should go 'oh, that was good.' We can always go back to the beginning and watch it again."

"It doesn't feel like the end, but it is. And I'm feeling a lot of emotions" added Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico.

For more cast member reflections from the world premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, check out our entire video from the event! And may the Force be with you, always!

