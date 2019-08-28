TSA bans soda bottles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge due to bomb resemblance

If you plan on visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in the near future and you're flying in, you should be aware that the TSA will not allow you to travel with one of the park's custom soda bottles due to the fact that they resemble grenades. You can't really blame them, either, especially since the spherical drinking receptacles — which carry Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite at Kat Saka’s Kettle—really do look a lot like thermal detonators from the Star Wars franchise. Still, they are really cool-looking with the Coca-Cola logos written in alien text to complete the illusion.

The ban was confirmed via Twitter, with the TSA writing that these particular items cannot be carried in carry-on or checked bags.

“Replica items are not allowed on aircraft,” TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory told The Orange County Register, adding that such items could confuse security agents at airports. "It could create concern that it’s the real thing."

Don't worry, though. There are still plenty of souvenirs you can bring back from Batuu's Black Spire Outpost, be it a custom droid from the Droid Depot or a build-your-own lightsaber from Savi's Workshop.

Galaxy's Edge has been operating at Disneyland in Anaheim, California since the end of May. The sister park at Disney World in Orlando, Florida opens its doors for the first time tomorrow, August 29. If you want to learn more about Batuu and its customs/inhabitants, we suggest picking up a copy of Delilah S. Dawson's prose novel about the Black Spire Outpost from Del Rey Books, which is now on sale.