Star Wars: Oscar Isaac 'pushed' for Poe-Finn romance, but 'Disney overlords' weren't ready

While some Star Wars fans were hoping to see hot shot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and former stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) shack up romantically in The Rise of Skywalker (now playing in theaters), it was not meant to be. That wasn't from lack of trying on the end of Isaac, who really wanted to see the two characters — who became fast friends in The Force Awakens — fall in love with each other.

"I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking — not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking — love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other," the actor recently told IGN. "I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that."

The Rise of Skywalker seemed to put the question of Poe's sexuality to rest by insinuating that he had a previous romantic relationship with Keri Russell's Zorii Bliss.

And what of Finn? He didn't end up with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) after The Last Jedi and some have postulated that he was in love with Rey (Daisy Ridley), thinking that was what he was going to admit before being sucked into the quicksand on Pasaana. Boyega has since refuted this theory. There was also the possibility that Finn ended up with Jannah (Naomi Ackie) since they could bond over the fact that they were both First Order stormtroopers who defected.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe [Poe and Finn's relationship] would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac told Variety earlier this month. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what ... They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it,” Boyega said. “But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

The highly-awaited LGBTQ+ representation scene in Rise of Skywalker ended up being a seconds-long kiss between two minor female characters in the Resistance during the final few minutes of the film.