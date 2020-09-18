Star Wars Rebels brings in Kanera and Rukh, plus more trailer talk [Jabba the Pod 3.11]

No matter how many times we've seen it, Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels hits us right where we live every single time. Not only do Kanan and Hera finally (finally) display grand PDA for all to see, but we've got Rukh returning to canon, and Loth-wolves run amok. There may not be a ton of boats in Star Wars, but there are plenty of ships. One of the best ones is called Kanera.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are running with the Loth-wolves and nearing the series' end. Brian, Caitlin, and Matt get right down to business, and they discuss all of the above. They also have more ethical quandaries with Saw Gerrera, talk Hot Kallus, and consider that Thrawn probably wishes that Hera was on his side.

There's also so much more to talk about concerning the Season 2 trailer for The Mandalorian, as well as a full boatload of other news. Jump on board this sinking ship and give a listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts. Many boats.

