Star Wars Resistance has the franchise's first onscreen gay couple, producers confirm

The world of Star Wars is more diverse than you might think. While speaking at the press day for Disney XD's Star Wars Resistance, one of the show's executive producers, Brandon Auman, confirmed that the characters of Flix (Jim Rash) and Orka (Bobby Moynihan) are an openly gay couple.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item, absolutely,” Auman said during an interview publicized on the latest episode of the Coffee with Kenobi podcast. “They’re absolutely a gay couple, and we’re proud of that."

"We love Flix and Orka," piped in fellow EP, Justin Ridge.

As Entertainment Weekly writes, viewers were pretty much able to decode this fact from the Season 1 episode of "Dangerous Business," where the two owners of the Colossus' Office of Acquisitions tell Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) that they have to go visit Flix's mother. Based on the tone and inflection of Flix's voice in the clip below, it sounds like overbearing parents are the same all over the place, even in strange alien galaxies.

Video of Pay Attention - &quot;Dangerous Business&quot; Preview | Star Wars Resistance

“I'm so happy we're allowed to say it!" said Moynihan later in the podcast. I have had a sentence prepared for a year-and-a-half. If someone would finally ask me, I would say, ‘All I can say is that when Flix says I love you, Orka says I know.’ … They’re the cutest ... They're adorable."

While LGBTQ characters are nothing new in the Star Wars universe (in fact, the recent Galaxy's Edge prose novel confirms that Vi Moradi's brother has a husband), Flix and Orka are the first confirmed gay couple to appear in a film or television series set in a galaxy far, far away.

The second and final season of the series will debut on Disney XD next Sunday, Oct. 6. While appearing at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia last month, Resistance cast member and voice director, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, teased a host of new characters.

"It's a survival story. Really, Season 2 is about surviving and constantly being chased by the First Order," added Auman at the press day.