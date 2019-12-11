Kylo Ren's origins, bounty hunters get Star Wars comic deep dives

As The Rise of Skywalker rapidly approaches, Star Wars fans are scrounging for any and all details that may help them predict what’s to come for the end of the Skywalker saga. Some information about one of the trilogy-ender’s key characters could be gleaned from a new in-universe comic: The Rise of Kylo Ren.

The comic’s first issue, by writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney, debuted its first pages today — and they’ve already begun showing new sides to the origin story of the newest trilogy’s most complicated villain. Ben Solo, son of Han and Leia, became Kylo Ren after a confrontation with Luke Skywalker at the Jedi Master’s training temple. But what happened during the event that wasn’t shown on screen? Soule took fans through the preview pages, and new characters therein, with plenty of commentary:

Hennix, Tai, and Voe confront Ren after he burns the temple, but what are their ultimate fates? Do they fall to the Force-savvy student? Or become his Knights of Ren? These questions will be answered when the full issue drops on Dec. 18.

In other Star Wars comics news, The Mandalorian won’t be the only bounty hunter in the spotlight anymore. Marvel’s upcoming (and ongoing) comic Star Wars: Bounty Hunters from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli is coming in March of next year, according to StarWars.com.

Boba Fett is back! Well, as a side character to cyborg bounty hunter (and Han Solo acquaintance) Beilert Valance’s story. Valance is after his ex-mentor Nakano Lash...but so is Fett, Bossk, and a bunch of other unsavory galaxy-dwellers.

“We’ll get to see this world through the cybernetic eye of Valance, a bounty hunter with a rich history of his own at Marvel, and one of the few that can go toe to toe with the likes of Bossk,” Sacks said. “And rest assured that he’s going to have to be doing a lot of fighting as his jobs take him to some pretty dark places in both the Outer Rim and in his inner heart.”

Maybe he’ll even find a Baby Yoda. Fans can hope, anyways.