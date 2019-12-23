What the Frik?! The Rise of Skywalker’s adorable Babu Frik is the internet’s new obsession

Whether you liked Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or not, there's no denying that we all love the film's pint-sized breakout character: the whiskered, Kijimian droid-smith known simply as Babu Frik.

Voiced by Shirley Henderson (aka Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter movies), Frik plays an integral part in the story by helping bypass C-3PO's original programming, so he can translate the forbidden language of the Sith and help our heroes find the fabled Sith planet of Exegol.

While Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) ends up wiping out Kijimi with one of his armada's planet-destroying canons, it is later revealed that both Babu Frik and Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell) blessedly survived to lend a hand in the final battle against the Dark Side.

Like Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, Frik, who was brought to life via practical puppetry, is living proof that big things come in very small, adorable packages. With so many other humungous things going on in the movie, it's quite miraculous how this small character was able to steal the entire show.

As The Rise of Skywalker plays in theaters (the J.J. Abrams-directed saga-ender has made $376 million since opening Friday), fans on Twitter are going crazy for Babu Frik, comparing him to "BY" and asking for the two characters to get their very own spinoff show on Disney+.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below and may the Frik be with you...