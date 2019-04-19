Star Wars Weekly: The hidden gems of Celebration and One Truth

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

CELEBRATION RECAP

The Star Wars Show didn't even take a week off after the madness that was Star Wars Celebration in order to give us an episode recapping the highlights of the show from their perspective. This is why they get nominated for Emmys.

The Star Wars Show comes out most Wednesdays across the Star Wars social media channels.

MISSED CELEBRATION PANELS

A number of fans were on hand at Star Wars Celebration with cameras and audio recorders, helping us get looks at panels that didn't make it to the Star Wars Show live stream. Some worth your time include the Lucasfilm Publishing panel, featuring everyone from Timothy Zahn to E.K. Johnston:

Video of Lucasfilm Publishing Panel - Star Wars Celebration 2019! - A+ Opinions

Another one that attracted a lot of attention that can be watched in its entirety is the panel about shipping. This is a recording of the audio set to a slide show:

Video of Shipping and Romance Panel at Star Wars Celebration

Here are the highlights from the Marvel Comics panel slideshow:

Video of Panel de Marvel en la Star Wars Celebration 2019 de Chicago

And my personal favorite is a podcast I was a part of. This is the Fauxthentic History podcast, featuring myself and Holly Frey (Stuff You Missed in History Class). The show takes a look at fictional history as though it's real. For Celebration, we brought on E.K. Johnston, author of Star Wars: Queen's Shadow, and she talked to us as if she were an actual historian inside the Star Wars universe.

Video of Padme Amidala and Her Handmaidens

The deeper you look, the more panels from the show you'll find.

There's no reason to feel like you've missed Celebration.

MASTER & APPRENTICE

Claudia Gray's new Star Wars novel, Star Wars: Master & Apprentice, was released this week. It had a special sneak-peek release at Star Wars Celebration, but it sold out fast.

It's no wonder the book is selling fast: it's incredible. It ties together ideas about the Force and characters through all of the prequel films and offers new hints and information about situations we didn't even realize we'd learn more about. It also delves directly into the prophecy of the one who will bring balance to the Force. Does it explain it? No. Does it muddy that issue further and make it even more mysterious? Yes. Does it make you feel like you know more about it anyway? Absolutely.

This book is a must-read for fans of Star Wars.

THE PROPHECY OF THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

When it was announced that the title of Star Wars: Episode IX would be The Rise of Skywalker, fans went straight to Twitter to find out if anyone had guessed the title. That led everyone to this tweet from November 2012, just weeks after news that there would be new movies and Disney would be taking possession of the franchise.

What's astonishing about this isn't just that they guessed the title, it's that they also predicted the idea that the Emperor would somehow be living.

How GabbyG41 guessed all of this is a mystery. And Gabby has since left Twitter, having not posted there in more than six years, so we may never know the answer.

ONE TRUTH

One of the best parts of the marketing campaign for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace were the tone poems made for television. Here is a look at "One Truth," the ad built around Darth Maul. Lucasfilm did this with all of the major characters and I wish they'd do more of them for The Rise of Skywalker.

Video of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace &quot;One Truth&quot; Tone Poem Commercial (1999)

Until next week: May the Force be with you!