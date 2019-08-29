Latest Stories

Ewan McGregor as Obi wan in Revenge of the Sith
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Obi-Wan series reveals timeline; The Walking Dead teases S10; more
Fast Color (Courtesy of ONE Media)
Tag: Fangrrls
Fast Color and the humanizing of superpowers in Black women
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Tag: Movies
Scary (real) story to tell in the dark: A venomous spider was found crawling in a woman’s ear
Mystery Men Hero Image
Tag: Movies
Everything you didn't know about Mystery Men
Stay Puft Head
More info i
Profiles in History
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Blade's Bike, and Bond's buggy in new Profiles in History auction

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Aug 29, 2019
Menu

A veritable treasure of costumes, props, miniatures, and mementos from many of our favorite geek franchises will be up on the block next month in Profile in History's Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction — and SYFY WIRE has a special preview of the gala event.

Founded in 1985 by Joseph Maddalena, Southern California-based Profiles in History owns nearly every Guinness record price for authentic screen-used memorabilia and has established itself as the world’s largest auctioneer of original Hollywood ephemera.

More Auctions

Daredevil Hero
Former Daredevil showrunner wins hero’s red costume for $55K at auction
LukeLightsaber.jpg
Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber pulled from auction after authenticity questioned
Dec 11, 2018

Auction Catalog

Credit: Profiles in History

Over 950 stellar lots spanning the entire spectrum of motion pictures and television will be auctioned off to the highest bidders on Sept. 25 and 26, including rare finds used in the making of Ghostbusters, Star Wars, AlienIndependence Day, MoonrakerThe Fifth Element, Back To The Future, Blade, Star Trek, and even the original King Kong.

Independence Day City Destroyer

Independence Day “City Destroyer” spaceship miniature

Bust open your bank account and drop a heavy bid in person or online for incredible Tinseltown gems like a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man” creature head/feet from Ghostbusters; the Sean Connery “James Bond 007” Moon Buggy from Diamonds Are Forever; Tom Skerritt's “Dallas” space suit from Alien; David Prowse's “Darth Vader” screen used signature mask/helmet from The Empire Strikes Back​​​​​​; a Ghostbusters II ghost trap with pedal; the original “Dragula” coffin dragster from The Munsters and Munster, Go Home!; Wesley Snipes' “Blade” motorcycle from Blade; a “Dorothy Gale” screen used black-and-white gingham dress from The Wizard of Oz; the “City Destroyer” spaceship miniature from Independence Day, and hundreds more.

Blade Bike

 

Wesley Snipes “Blade” hero motorcycle

"The Vader helmet is easily the most instantly recognizable sci-fi object ever so that's such a great thing to have in the auction," Maddalena tells SYFY WIRE. "And we have the Wizard of Oz Dorothy dress from when we transition from Kansas to Oz and they open the door and we're in Technicolor. That was mindboggling in 1939. For historical importance and a moment that changed filmmaking forever, that dress is monumental. Ghostbusters is always fun, the backpack, the trap, the costumes. We're very fortunate that this auction has so many amazing highlights. All this stuff came from a couple of private collectors who have collected for decades and people working in the industry."

Check out our expanded preview for Profiles in History's Icons & Legends of Hollywood event in the full gallery below, and for more details, descriptions, and instructions on how to register visit the official site HERE.  Happy bidding!

Menu
Stay-Puft
"Stay Puft Marshmallow Man” creature head from Ghostbusters
Stay Puft Shoes
"Stay Puft Marshmallow Man” creature feet from Ghostbusters
Ghost Trap
 Ghostbusters II ghost trap with pedal
Ghost Trap 2
 Ghostbusters II ghost trap with pedal
Bond Moon Buggy
Sean Connery “James Bond 007” Moon Buggy from Diamonds Are Forever
Darth Vader Helmet
David Prowse “Darth Vader” screen used signature mask and helmet from Star Wars: Episode V - The...
Mondoshawan Suit
“Mondoshawan” alien suit from The Fifth Element
Fifth Element Mondoshawan Ship
“Mondoshawan” spaceship filming miniature from The Fifth Element
Zorg Hairpiece
Gary Oldman “Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg” toupee and plastic headpiece from The Fifth Element
Ruby Rhod Wig
Chris Tucker “Ruby Rhod” blonde wig from The Fifth Element
Blade Bike
Wesley Snipes “Blade” motorcycle from Blade
Alien Spacesuit
 Tom Skerritt “Dallas” space suit from Alien
Kirk Tunic
 “Captain James T. Kirk” Starfleet “wraparound” Season 2 tunic from Star Trek: TOS
Independence Day City Destroyer
 “City Destroyer” spaceship filming miniature from Independence Day
Dorothy Dress
 “Dorothy Gale” scene specific screen used black-and-white gingham pinafore dress from The...
Moonraker Model
 “Moonraker 5” space shuttle filming miniature from Moonraker
Maverick Flight Suit
Tom Cruise “Lt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell” flight suit from Top Gun
SS Ventura
 “SS Venture” steamship filming miniature from the original King Kong
BTTF Hoverboard
Lindsey Whitney Barry “Hoverboard Girl #2” hoverboard with handles from Back to the Future Part II
Jason Voorhees
 Kane Hodder “Jason Voorhees” signature costume from Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Ecto 1 Door Logo
Ghostbusters Ecto-1 door magnet
Stunt Proton Pack
 “Ghostbuster” stunt Proton Pack from Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2 Venkman Suit
 Bill Murray “Peter Venkman” signature coveralls from Ghostbusters II
Dragula
 Original “Dragula” coffin dragster from The Munsters and Munster, Go Home! 
Delorean
Screen used iconic DeLorean Crash Car and hood-mounted “time travel component box” from Back to the...
Winston Coveralls
 Ernie Hudson “Winston Zeddemore” signature coveralls from Ghostbusters II
Terror Dog
Ghostbusters “Terror Dog” full-size gargoyle head
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Auctions
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: The Wizard of Oz
Tag: Blade
Tag: James Bond

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: