Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Blade's Bike, and Bond's buggy in new Profiles in History auction

A veritable treasure of costumes, props, miniatures, and mementos from many of our favorite geek franchises will be up on the block next month in Profile in History's Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction — and SYFY WIRE has a special preview of the gala event.

Founded in 1985 by Joseph Maddalena, Southern California-based Profiles in History owns nearly every Guinness record price for authentic screen-used memorabilia and has established itself as the world’s largest auctioneer of original Hollywood ephemera.

Credit: Profiles in History

Over 950 stellar lots spanning the entire spectrum of motion pictures and television will be auctioned off to the highest bidders on Sept. 25 and 26, including rare finds used in the making of Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Alien, Independence Day, Moonraker, The Fifth Element, Back To The Future, Blade, Star Trek, and even the original King Kong.

Independence Day “City Destroyer” spaceship miniature

Bust open your bank account and drop a heavy bid in person or online for incredible Tinseltown gems like a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man” creature head/feet from Ghostbusters; the Sean Connery “James Bond 007” Moon Buggy from Diamonds Are Forever; Tom Skerritt's “Dallas” space suit from Alien; David Prowse's “Darth Vader” screen used signature mask/helmet from The Empire Strikes Back​​​​​​; a Ghostbusters II ghost trap with pedal; the original “Dragula” coffin dragster from The Munsters and Munster, Go Home!; Wesley Snipes' “Blade” motorcycle from Blade; a “Dorothy Gale” screen used black-and-white gingham dress from The Wizard of Oz; the “City Destroyer” spaceship miniature from Independence Day, and hundreds more.

Wesley Snipes “Blade” hero motorcycle

"The Vader helmet is easily the most instantly recognizable sci-fi object ever so that's such a great thing to have in the auction," Maddalena tells SYFY WIRE. "And we have the Wizard of Oz Dorothy dress from when we transition from Kansas to Oz and they open the door and we're in Technicolor. That was mindboggling in 1939. For historical importance and a moment that changed filmmaking forever, that dress is monumental. Ghostbusters is always fun, the backpack, the trap, the costumes. We're very fortunate that this auction has so many amazing highlights. All this stuff came from a couple of private collectors who have collected for decades and people working in the industry."

Check out our expanded preview for Profiles in History's Icons & Legends of Hollywood event in the full gallery below, and for more details, descriptions, and instructions on how to register visit the official site HERE. Happy bidding!