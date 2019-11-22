Lord of the Rings: Stephen Colbert recruits Peter Jackson for parody about Aragorn's twin brother

After five years away from Middle-Earth, Peter Jackson finally returns to the sweeping fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien...sort of. The acclaimed Lord of the Rings and Hobbit director helped Stephen Colbert spoof his two trilogies in a parody trailer about Aragorn's twin brother, Darrylgorn. In fact, Darrylgorn is actually the "Lake-town spy," whom Colbert (a well-known Lord of the Rings super-fan) cameo'd as in 2013's The Desolation of Smaug.

An amazingly good sport about the whole affair, Jackson appears as Darrylgorn's dim-witted traveling partner who knows a lot about Harry Potter and Star Wars, but very little about Tolkien. To make things even funnier, the sketch has Ian McKellen (Gandalf), and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) as disgruntled celebrities refusing to reprise their roles in the new film. Elijah Wood pops up, too, but he's cool with coming back as Frodo Baggins.

"Yeah. F** it. I'm in," he says.

Check out the spoof below:

Video of Stephen Colbert Is &quot;Darrylgorn&quot; In The Next Installment Of The &quot;Lord Of The Rings&quot; Saga

Filmed in New Zealand, the fake Hobbit spinoff is entitled Stephen Colbert presents Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings series' The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug's "The Laketown Spy" is Darrylgorn in Darrylgorn Rising: The Rise of Darrylgorn The Prequel to Part One: Chapter One.

Hmmmm, they might want to consider shortening that.

An actual Lord of the Rings project is coming to Amazon in the form of a television series. Just this week, the show was renewed for a second season — a very good sign for a series that hasn't even premiered yet.