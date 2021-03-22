Sneak a peek at set photos from Anna Kendrick’s sci-fi film, Stowaway, coming to Netflix this April

Stowaway, the upcoming sci-fi movie starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, just announced a Netflix blast-off date of April 22 — and we got some on-set photos to get us all prepped for launch.

The film takes place in outer space and — not surprisingly — involves a stowaway (Anderson) on a ship where there’s been severe damage to the life support systems. The other three people — the ship’s commander (Collette), a medical researcher (Kendrick), and a biologist (Kim) — have differing opinions on what to do, and moral quandaries abound.

Credit: Stowaway Productions, LLC, Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH, RISE Filmproduktion GmbH

"I had never really read anything like it," Collette told Entertainment Weekly about the script co-written by director Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison. "It is contained and the characters are confined but the questions posed, moral and otherwise, are vast and wide open."

Credit: Stowaway Productions, LLC, Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH, RISE Filmproduktion GmbH

The entire movie takes place on the damaged vessel, and Penna made sure that it felt as cramped as a near-future ship on a two-year research mission to Mars would likely feel. “I know [Penna] wanted it to feel incredibly claustrophobic,” Kendrick told EW, “and that was not hard!"

Credit: Stowaway Productions, LLC, Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH, RISE Filmproduktion GmbH

The movie, according to Kendrick and Collette, is a captivating one, and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the crew struggles to stay alive.

"These incredible people basically sit on a bomb and allow themselves to be flung into the unknown in the name of science and exploration," Collette said. "There are so many points at which the mission can go wrong. It's fine until it isn't. Then it becomes a moral dilemma before transmuting into absolute survival. It's petrifying."

Credit: Stowaway Productions, LLC, Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH, RISE Filmproduktion GmbH

The space thriller Stowaway will premiere April 22 on Netflix.