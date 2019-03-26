New Stranger Things 3 images showcase Hawkins in summertime (plus, more Erica!)

Now that the first full trailer for Stranger Things 3 has finally made its way out into the world, fans are busy analyzing every little piece of new imagery they can get their hands on. Of course, this being Stranger Things, all the biggest story details are still being kept secret, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun with what we do get. Lucky for us, the trailer's release also brought with it 11 new official images from the season that we can pick apart to our heart's content.

These images don't give away much about the season's new threats. We don't get a closer look at that creepy new monster or any more context for that bad-looking dude with a silenced pistol from the trailer. What we do get is a colorful, even joyful, look at Hawkins, Indiana, in the midst of summer vacation, with a few hints of danger creeping in around the edges.

Photo: Netflix

If you are among the many, many fans who fell in love with Lucas' little sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) last season, there's good news: She's a recurring character with an expanded role in Season 3, and she'll be doing a little of her own mystery-solving with her friends. Here she is in one of the most exciting new images, crawling around in the dark with her own little safety rig.

Photo: Netflix

It wouldn't be Stranger Things without Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) using her powers in new and interesting ways. We don't know exactly what's going on in this particular scene from what would appear to be Mike's (Finn Wolfhard) house, but we know that Eleven is working on something as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), and Mike look on. The static on the television would seem to hint that she's getting somewhere, too.

Photo: Netflix

We also know we're visiting a couple of new locations in Hawkins this season, including the new Starcourt Mall and the local pool, where Max's nasty big brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is a lifeguard. Perhaps he's learned his lesson about messing with Max and her friend, but even he seems to have remained incorrigible in other respects, as he's clearly trying to put some kind of moves on Mike's mom Karen (Cara Buono) here.

Check out the rest of the images below and see what you can discover. Stranger Things 3 arrives July 4 on Netflix.





Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix Credit: Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo: Netflix hide thumbnails show thumbnails