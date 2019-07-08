Call now! Stranger Things set up hilarious answering machine Easter egg

It’s no 867-5309, but a new ‘80s phone number has recently been gaining pop culture clout and it’s all thanks to Stranger Things. The sci-fi Netflix hit recently saw success with the debut of its third season, part of which included the return of conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). Not to spoil anything, but sometimes conspiracies are right. That means that the main crew is trying to link up with Bauman and, thanks to the show’s creatives using a real Illinois area phone number rather than a fakey 555, fans can call him up too.

First noticed by fans on social media literal hours after the season debuted, calling the number 618-625-8313 will direct you to a delightful in-character tirade from Gelman:

The exactly minute-long answering machine message is as follows:

“Hi. You have reached the residence of Murray Bauman. Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of five and six p.m. as previously discussed. Okay? And if this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling. I've been trying to reach you. I have an update. It's about — well, it's probably best if we speak in person, it's not good or bad but it's something. And if this is anyone but my mother or Joyce, well, you think you're real clever getting my number don't you? Well, here's some breaking news for you. You're not clever. You're not special. You are simply one of the many, many nimwits to call here, and the closest you'll ever get to me is this pre-recorded message. So, at the beep, do me a favor. Hang up and never call here again. You are a parasite. Thank you, and good day.”

At least he’s nice to Joyce. That’s nowhere near the only Easter egg that fans have dug up from the new season of Stranger Things — SYFY WIRE has found plenty, in fact — but there’s just something special about finding a little bit more of an actor’s performance in the real world. Even if it’s an oddball obsessive calling you a parasite.

Stranger Things 3 is available to stream now.