DC FanDome's game(s): 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' & 'Gotham Knights' drop new trailers

DC’s next video game chapter appears to be going for epic movie vibes…and that’s probably just the way Harley Quinn likes it. After all, when you’re facing down twisted, demented versions of Superman and the rest of the Justice League good guys, the sparks are probably gonna fly in a big way.

The Suicide Squad is the perfect go-to team to take down what may be its biggest death-defying ticket yet in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game first announced at last year’s DC FanDome from publisher Warner Bros. Entertainment and developer Rocksteady (the same team behind the Batman Arkham game series). They may not exactly be the good guys, but as trailer teases, they’re definitely good at what they do.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Story Trailer – “Ticking” Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Story Trailer – “Ticking” | YouTube

While the squad’s visual vibes look to be closely inspired by their recent big-screen counterparts, the story trailer focused mainly on the game’s epic setup and not on how it’ll actually play. Stay tuned for more on how we’ll be keeping King Shark from making one too many inappropriate fin-flips as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League nears its 2022 release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

When it come to Gotham Knights, news had remained mostly quiet as developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal worked behind the scenes in the wake of last year’s huge reveal at DC FanDome. While players were treated to an early look at gameplay a year ago, this time the focus was more on the Court of Owls lore, as the new Gotham Knights trailer sweeps down for a moody view of a Gotham City without Batman:

Video of Gotham Knights - Official Court of Owls Story Trailer Gotham Knights - Official Court of Owls Story Trailer | Gotham Knights on YouTube

Yep, that’s just the sort of super-secret-society mood that keeps the Court of Owls a myth-shrouded mystery, even to most of the city’s criminal and hero underworld. Nightwing gets an ominous invitation to find out firsthand that it’s all more than just a myth — but as our narrator hints, it’s a one-way trip: “If you really want to go down this rabbit hole, you need to know: there’s no coming back from it.”

The game’s creators weighed in to talk about the dark atmosphere that’ll enshroud the open-world RPG, with the abandoned, changed-landscape look and feel coming straight from real-life observations of how some New York City neighborhoods simply don’t feel the same after being left to the winds of time. And if anything, the gameplay action looks even more crisp than it did during last year’s extended look at the fighting action, with your four-hero ensemble — Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Nightwing — all leaning on their own unique powers as the fight spills onto Gotham’s murky streets.

They’re gonna need all the power they can handle, because the core premise of Gotham Knights is a doozy: Batman’s dead, and he left Gotham in the kind of shape that calls not just for a hero — but a whole team of them.

We don’t have a release date just yet, but when it arrives sometime next year, Gotham Knights will hold court on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.