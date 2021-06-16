Boom! Margot Robbie says James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is like ‘being in a proper, crazy war movie’

Writer/director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will apparently be more than just a comic book movie.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn along with some of the cast and producer Peter Safran shared that the film will have somewhat of an Apocalypse Now vibe to it. “It's a war-caper movie with s---ty supervillains,” Gunn told EW.

Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn once again in the film, agreed with Gunn’s assessment. "The first set we shot on was this beach," Robbie said. "It was so amazing. Palm trees. An ocean with a wave machine in it. Pyrotechnics. Special effects. Explosions everywhere. It was like being in a proper, crazy war movie."

The “crazy war” theme is one that isn’t new to cinematic adaptations of the Squad. In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, one of the editors on David Ayers’ 2016 Suicide Squad said that the director’s initial vision for the film was “almost like a Black Hawk Down type thing,” and was “very militarized” and much darker and serious than what ended up in theaters.

James Gunn’s vibe will likely be a bit different than what Ayers originally intended, but given Gunn’s premise that the Squad is ordered to go to the tropical island of Corto Maltese and destroy the giant fortress of Jotunheim, there's a pretty big stage wet for violent, ammo-heavy encounters.

In addition to Robbie, the squad of not-so-super supervillains includes some who also starred in Ayer’s 2016 movie — like Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnamen) — as well as newcomers Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Savant (Michael Rooker), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Peacemaker (John Cena).

Peacemaker already has his own spinoff series greenlit by HBO Max. "He has this moral code that seems skewed by the amount of violence he inflicts," Safran added about Cena's character. "It's like f***ing for virginity — he's fighting for peace."

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6. No news yet on when Peacemaker will air on HBO Max, but Cena has stated that it'll debut soon after The Suicide Squad.