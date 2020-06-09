Latest Stories

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir
Tag: Science
Astronaut Jessica Meir: Being in space when pandemic broke out like 'start of some science fiction movie’
The Sandman
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: DC Daily canceled. Plus, James Mangold looks back on Sandman pitch
Whatifi
Tag: Movies
Interactive storytelling platform Whatifi launches to help get that Bandernsnatch fix
Stargirl
Tag: Features
The Golden Age comic book origins of the heroes and villains of Stargirl
Helen Slater and Chyler Leigh in Supergirl
More info i
Source: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh posts about personal relation to Alex’s coming-out journey

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 9, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Chyler Leigh
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: Pride Month
Tag: LGBTQ

Alex Danvers went through quite a bit in the early years of Supergirl. Working for the Department of Extranormal Operations while being the sister of Supergirl was hard enough without confronting her sexuality, but her second season arc focused around accepting that part of her identity with the help of Detective Maggie Sawyer. And the fan response to the rare LGBTQ storyline — especially impactful because Alex came out as an adult — was very positive; in fact, it was described by SYFY WIRE's Riley Silverman as "impressively real representation." Now actress Chyler Leigh, looking back at her character Alex's pivotal Season 2 arc, has posted a heartfelt look back in honor of Pride Month.

Writing on the website for her organization Create Change, Leigh published a piece titled “Wear Your Pride,” in which she explains how "honored" she feels to represent the LGBTQ+ community. She also discusses her personal connection to her character's coming out.

More Supergirl

Supergirl - Nicole Maines as Nia
Supergirl's Nicole Maines tells us why Dreamer is more than just a trans character
Supergirl, Mon-El
Supergirl’s Mon-El not returning for Season 4, EP explains ‘bittersweet’ departure

"When I was told that my character was to come out in Season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to authentically represent Alex's journey," Leigh explains. "What I didn't realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL."

This real-life connection to this scene — which takes place in the sixth episode of season two, "Changing" — included "honest words" in a scene that's realism partially came about "because there's some truth to what she said about me," Leigh writes. The actress also notes that while the words themselves didn't "exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did."

Leigh describes the "journey of self discovery" undertaken by Alex's "budding baby lesbian" as something that she could "personally relate to." Without going into too many details, the actress concludes by writing that, "It's been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can wholeheartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our journey we've learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost.”

Celebrating her own journey as well as Alex's, Leigh also posted the following Pride post to Instagram, thanking those sending "love and support":

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Chyler Leigh
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: Pride Month
Tag: LGBTQ

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker