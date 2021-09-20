The original survivors of Michael Myers reunite in final, terrifying trailer for 'Halloween Kills'

The 2018 sequel Halloween was notable from the beginning for the changes it made to the iconic horror franchise. That film, which brought Jamie Lee Curtis back to the franchise as Laurie Strode, branched off from previous sequels by largely ignoring all of them, creating a world where Michael Myers had been in prison for 40 years rather than out terrorizing other people.

That set the stage for a harrowing exploration of grief, trauma, and survival with a laser focus on Laurie and Michael's legacy. But of course, Laurie was not the only survivor of that Halloween night rampage in 1978, and in the final trailer for Halloween Kills, the other survivors are back to fight.

Picking up immediately after Halloween 2018 left off, Halloween Kills follows Laurie (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) as they head to the hospital to recover after seemingly defeating Michael by burning him alive in Laurie's house. But of course, as past trailers have already shown us, Michael's not dead. He survived the fire, slaughtered the firefighters, and is making his way through Haddonfield, back to the place where it all started.

Through that renewed reign of terror, on a Halloween night where many people seem to think the danger has passed, Michael will come into contact with a number of faces from his past, including Lindsay Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), the two kids Laurie was babysitting back in 1978. Then there's nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), who suffered through Michael's original breakout in 1978, and now seems primed for another unfortunate encounter with him on the roof of her car.

Check it all out in the new trailer below:

Video of Halloween Kills - Final Trailer

As with the 2018 film, it's striking just how well director and co-writer David Gordon Green is able to meld the past with the present here. Even though they may not directly be in-canon, there are plenty of nods to the past sequels here, from putting Laurie back in a hospital like she was in Halloween II to the legendary masks from Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

Plus, if you look closely, you'll see some nods to the original film in the form of what looks like child Michael in his clown costume, and a shot of Dr. Sam Loomis (played by Donald Pleasence in the original) and a host of Haddonfield cops finally taking Michael prisoner on that fateful night 40 years ago, setting the stage for the current crop of sequels. That's something that was heavily hinted at in the previous film, and now we might actually get to see it.

The past and the present collide once again when Halloween Kills arrives in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 15.