WIRE Buzz: Feminist horror movie Swallow heading to theaters, Elijah Wood inks genre TV deal

Today’s WIRE Buzz is chock-full of two things: horror and video games. But not both at the same time, like Resident Evil, but separate ... like Halo and Hereditary.

To kick things off, a frightining new feminist horror tale has found theatrical distribution. Swallow, a film from writer/director Carlo Mirabella-Davis, caused such a stir at its Tribeca Film Festival that it caused at least one reported fainting. Now it’s going to be available for everyone.

Variety reports that IFC Films has bought the rights to the film, which is about the increasingly dangerous eating habits of a pregnant woman (Haley Bennett). As she begins eating more and more dangerous things, her husband (Austin Stowell) and the rest of the characters — played by Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche, Laith Nakli, and Denis O’Hare — try to control her while she vies for autonomy ... and the ability to figure out the spooky reason why she’s doing this in the first place.

Swallow is Mirabella-Davis’ first feature, and will hit theaters in 2020.

If that wasn’t enough horror action for you, prepare your genre-lovin’ hearts for a new deal between Legendary TV and SpectreVision. SpectreVision, Elijah Wood’s genre-focused company, has been the guiding light behind such contemporary horror mainstays as Mandy and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, so this relationship is exciting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is a first-look deal for “scripted series with a focus on genre concepts.”

This would be the first time the company had worked on TV, but their footprint in the world of genre film has already made an impact. “We’ve found kindred spirits in the visionary folks at Legendary, and we’re excited to create vital and ambitious television in the genre space,” said Wood, who serves as creative director of SpectreVision.

Legendary TV is currently working on plenty of oddball projects, with more announcements to come.

Next, some video game news. Mobile franchise Monument Valley, which recently landed a live-action adaptation from Paramount Pictures and director Patrick Osborne, is coming out with a third game. Developer Ustwo posted a job on Twitter looking for a game director for Monument Valley 3, simultaneously announcing the new puzzle experience and asking someone to lead it.

Check it out:

The isometric games of optical illusions and trippy visuals asks players to alter the world’s architecture in order for its characters to navigate the landscape — at least in the mother/daughter-oriented second game. As for the third, well, that’s up to whoever takes that job.

Monument Valley 3 does not yet have a release date.

Finally, one of the world’s most popular games is hitting a landmark. Battle royale shooter Fortnite is entering its 10th season of competitive play, and has dropped a nostalgia-tinged trailer to celebrate the occasion. The theme of this season is “Out of Time,” which makes sense as the clip’s protagonist flies through a wormhole full of symbols from the game’s past.

Check it out:

Video of Fortnite - Season X - Story Trailer

Golf carts! Yes! Elements from two full years of Fortnite updates, additions, and nerfs were included in the time-displaced teaser, so fans can certainly expect to see some fan favorites returning to the fray — even if they don’t know exactly what they’ll be yet.

Fortnite’s new season starts on Aug. 1.