Latest Stories

Outlander-S2-Jamie-Claire.png
Tag: Fangrrls
How Outlander gives a positive voice to female sexuality
Game of Thrones Season 8 Maisie Williams Arya Stark
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Runtime for first 2 Game of Thrones episodes revealed, Doom film gets trailer
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Samuel L. Jackson
Tag: Movies
Captain Marvel almost tied into Ragnarok; Russos directed post-credits scene
Phil Coulson, Clark Gregg
Tag: Movies
WTF Moments: Coulson's 'death' in The Avengers and his scary-accurate Loki prediction
Love, Death & Robots Netflix

SXSW: Love, Death & Robots is Tim Miller's 'love letter to nerds'

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 11, 2019

If there was ever a series to live up to its title, it's  Love, Death & Robots. The animated anthology was co-created by Deadpool director Tim Miller, alongside House of Cards creator David Fincher. The idea was to craft a disconnected anthology series that tapped animators from across the globe and indulged their creative instincts.  

Of the 18 episodes produced so far, six were screened late Saturday night at SXSW, followed by an audience Q&A with Miller and Fincher. Ranging from the ultra-realistic to delightfully cartoonish, it gave the capacity crowd (which included SYFY WIRE) an idea of the kind of variety Love, Death & Robots will hold for viewers. 

For one, it's unconventionally episodic. Each installment is a self-contained story, which leaves how or when they're watched up to the viewer. Additionally, each episode is created by a different animation team, each with a radically different animation style.

Some stories came from Miller and Fincher's brainstorming while others were pitched to them, but the lion's share were adaptations of short stories. For example, three of the six episodes screened at SXSW were based on David Scalzi's work. But beyond them each bearing the title Love, Death & Robots, there's no underlying theme that binds the episodes together. 

During the post-screening chat, Miller alluded to the 1981 animated feature Heavy Metal, but admitted this was different simply because "there is no connective tissue, there is no Locknar."

Because of the outside-the-box nature of Love, Death & Robots, Miller and Fincher knew it was the kind of project that had the ideal home with Netflix. 

"We always thought there was an audience for it, but it was a very difficult thing to pitch," Fincher said, adding "for a streaming service, it's perfect." 

Miller agreed, saying the project's tapas-like presentation of its episodes will allow audiences to pick and choose which ones they like. "You might be disappointed when you watch the eight-minute episode, or happy when you watch the 16-minute episode," Miller explained. 

"What we wanted to do was find stories and find artists and find directors, animators, production companies that we could build a sandbox for," Fincher continued. "Hopefully they'll take root, and hopefully, we'll get to make more weird, different kind of stuff."

With its diversity of story and styles, all cemented solidly in a sci-fi context, Miller summed it up best when he called the animated smorgasbord "his love letter to nerds." 

You can stream Love, Death & Robots on Netflix starting March 15. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of SYFY WIRE's coverage from SXSW here

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Love, Death & Robots
Tag: Tim Miller
Tag: David Fincher
Tag: netflix
Tag: SXSW

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Love, Death & Robots
Tag: netflix
Love, Death & Robots
David Fincher's Love Death and Robots trailer is a sensory overload
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Development
Tag: Fandango
Venom
Development: Fandango selling IMAX films; Brad Bird sets next film; Supernatural bringing back familiar face; more
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Tim Miller
Deadpool-Colossus-Negasonic_0.jpg
Here are the 2 big time directors who helped Deadpool get made
Nathalie Caron
Jun 9, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Extra Ordinary
Tag: SXSW
Extra Ordinary Will Forte Maeve Higgins
Extra Ordinary: Will Forte says satan-worshipping rock star 'closest to the real me' he's ever played
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0