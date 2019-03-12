Latest Stories

The Flash Cicada
Tag: TV
There’s a new and much more dangerous Cicada in town in the latest Flash
bb1_110_04162018_ea_0064
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 10: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, and more finish the season with 'The Washington Merry-Go Round'
Nos4a2 Charlie Manx Zachary Quinto
Tag: TV
SXSW: Zachary Quinto sees his 135-year-old NOS4A2 character as a 'wounded child'
gettyimages-113517956
Tag: Movies
William J. Creber, art director of iconic 1960's Planet of the Apes films, dies age 87
Nos4a2 Charlie Manx Zachary Quinto

SXSW: Zachary Quinto sees his 135-year-old NOS4A2 character as a 'wounded child'

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 12, 2019

Zachary Quinto has a knack for making villainous characters unconventionally empathetic, and his latest role as Charlie Manx in NOS4A2 certainly fits that mold. 

The antagonist of the AMC series, based on the book by Joe Hill, is a 135-year-old demon who feeds off the souls of children. In doing so, he takes them to a town of his own design called Christmasland, where they eventually become evil, cannibalistic demons themselves. Circle of (after) life. 

Ahead of the series' world premiere at SXSW Monday night, Hill and Quinto were joined by showrunner Jami O'Brien and co-star Ashleigh Cummings for a press conference, where Quinto revealed he was drawn to the character, in part, because he saw him as "a wounded child." 

"I think you have to understand the trauma that Charlie Manx experienced in his own childhood," Quinto told the crowd, which included SYFY WIRE. "There's a very real psychological component to the evolution of Charlie Manx. When unresolved trauma, unresolved psychological neglect festers and has nowhere to go, he becomes this very demented and warped version of a wounded child." 

Quinto, who was initially wary of taking on another dark character, went on to compliment the "deliciously demented landscape" he was given to explore, crediting both Hill's source material and how O'Brien is choosing to portray him in the series. "Where [characters] fall on an ethical spectrum is less important to me than if they are complex in their own crafting," he added.  

O'Brien shares Quinto's perspective on the character, saying that she believes Charlie Manx "thinks that what he's doing is good for kids."

"I think that he loves children, and I think he's saving them," O'Brien explained. "What kid wouldn't want to live in the eternity of Christmasland? But, when every day is Christmas and unhappiness is against the law, kids do things. Their teeth go bad, they pull the wings off butterflies, they do all kinds of... other things. If you don't have any kind of parental structure, they turn into demons."

NOS4A2 is set to premiere on AMC sometime this summer. Until then, be sure to check out all of SYFY WIRE's SXSW coverage here

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: NOS4A2
Tag: Zachary Quinto
Tag: SXSW
Tag: joe hill
Tag: AMC

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: NOS4A2
Zachary Quinto NOS4A2 panel TCA 2019
TCA 2019: NOS4A2 is a cautionary tale about 'Christmas every day'
Tara Bennett Josh Weiss
Feb 9, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NOS4A2
Tag: AMC
GettyImages-167224747
Zachary Quinto is a horrid bloodsucker in first image from AMC's NOS4A2
Brian Silliman
Dec 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NOS4A2
Tag: joe hill
zacharyquintoinsearchof.jpg
Casting: Zachary Quinto joins NOS4A2; Iron Man alum boards Snowpiercer; Underworld actress lands royal role in Knightfall
Don Kaye
Sep 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: joe hill
Tag: Locke & Key
joe-hill.jpg
AMC orders 10 episodes of NOS4A2, a horror series based on Joe Hill’s novel
James Comtois
Apr 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1