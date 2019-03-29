Syd Mead's neo-noir art shines in second cover for Titan's Blade Runner 2019 (Exclusive)

Some of the most energizing news emerging from Comics Land last year was the thrilling announcement of a brand new Blade Runner series courtesy of London-based Titan Comics.

Blade Runner 2019 #1's first provocative cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau was unveiled two weeks ago and now SYFY WIRE has the exclusive reveal of the second cover for the upcoming summer title and it's a beautiful neon-drenched tribute to the stellar work of Blade Runner's legendary concept artist, Syd Mead.

Credit: Titan Comics

Mead (Aliens, Tron, Blade Runner 2049) is the venerable genius behind much of the distinctive style and tone of Blade Runner and his fantastic dystopian cityscapes and futuristic vehicle designs were highly instrumental in the film's continued legacy.

Initially shared back in October in a press release that detailed a new agreement between Alcon Media Group and Titan, this major project set in the iconic Blade Runner universe is being written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049, Michael Green (Logan), and veteran collaborator Mike Johnson (Star Trek, Super­man/Batman), with pencils by acclaimed artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America).

Credit: Titan Comics

Titan Comics’ new series will be set during the exact continuity of Ridley Scott's influential classic from 1982 and features new characters and scenarios centered around a female Blade Runner named Ash who just might be more than she seems and the spectre of Rachael, the alluring Nexus-7 experimental android played in the first film by Sean Young.

Credit: Titan Comics

Exactly how and where these two will converge in the series' Los Angeles-set storyline is yet to be revealed and further details are likely to emerge as the drop date looms closer and the days become warmer.

What do think of Syd Mead's magnificent cover for Blade Runner 2019 #1 and what are you anticipating when Titan's sci-fi charged series rolls out sometime this summer?