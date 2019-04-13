Wow. It has been a heck of a week, hasn’t it? With the fun still going strong at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, the buzz hasn’t worn off the awesomeness from Friday. J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, and the cast of what we now know as The Rise of Skywalker arrived to not only talk about the new film but give fans their first glimpse of it.

We here at SYFY WIRE love a good trailer as much as the next person, so we gathered a crack team (Jackie Jennings, Matt Romano, Caitlin Busch, John Erwin, and Erin Locascio) to record their reactions, as well as give their fan theories.

Video of SYFY WIRE Reacts To Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer | SYFY WIRE

We would say that the hug between Leia and Rey used up all our emotions, but we’re still two weeks away from Avengers: Endgame, so we have to use them sparingly for a bit. As for what the title means, well we have our thoughts, but we’ll know for sure this Christmas, thank goodness. Star Wars at Christmas is like Tony Stark and a mirror. They go together.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.