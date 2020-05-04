Sylvester Stallone confirms Demolition Man sequel in the works at Warner Bros.

The year is 2032. Sylvester Stallone's supercop and Wesley Snipes' baddie wake up after being cryogenically frozen in the mid-'90s. That's Demolition Man. The year is 2020. Sylvester Stallone does a Q&A video stream on Instagram where he announces a sequel to that movie, at a time closer to 2032 than the original's 1993 was to 2020. That's Demolition Man 2.

The actor, whose expansive career has often intersected with genre, broke the news himself while answering fan questions about the Marco Brambilla-directed favorite. A sequel to the sci-fi hit had already been planned once upon a time — starring Meryl Streep as Stallone's character's daughter. “I get a call from [producer Joel Silver],” Demolition Man co-writer Daniel Waters said. “‘What do you think of this? Meryl Streep is Stallone’s daughter for the sequel. What do you think?’ I’m like ‘Okay, you get Meryl on the set and I’ll come out.'” Now, however, a sequel is actually moving forward...and Streep likely isn't in the running for the cast this time around.

Take a look:

"We're working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it's looking fantastic," Stallone said, "So that should come out. That's going to happen."

The sequel to Demolition Man's near-future antics (which better come with an update on the Taco Bell situation, right?) wasn't the only genre news Stallone had to break during his downtime. The multihyphenate has also been working on an adaptation of James Byron Huggins' sci-fi novel Hunter since he bought the rights back in 2009. Now, it looks like it'll actually be coming to the screen. "We're making the movie Hunter.

"That's gonna happen," Stallone said, though he didn't mention a studio involved with the project. "That's been in the works for like 20 years." Hunter is the story of a tracker tasked with finding and stopping a rampaging half-human mutant manufactured by a rogue agency, which sounds like a sci-fi actioner ready to happen.

No timelines have been announced for either project and, since the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined most productions, work likely isn't happening on them now. Fans may want to freeze themselves for a few years if they want to wake up when Demolition Man 2 hits theaters.