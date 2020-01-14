Terminator: Dark Fate clip takes murky behind-the-scenes plunge into an underwater showdown

If you’ve seen Terminator: Dark Fate, you know it was one of the best installments of the iconic franchise since James Cameron was at the helm (perhaps partly because he was back to executive produce this one). Alas, not enough people saw Tim Miller’s fine film in theaters. But now’s your chance to remedy that situation, as Dark Fate is dropping on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray. And SYFY WIRE has an exclusive behind the scenes clip to get you all sorts of fired up.

The action packed, visually stunning film finds an even more advanced Terminator (Gabriel Luna) maniacally stalking another future world saver (Natalia Reyes). Fortunately for Dani, she’s got some serious protection from a cybernetically augmented, fly-dissecting human from the future (Mackenzie Davis), and the Terminator-stalking, grizzled veteran Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). And of course, no Terminator film would be complete without a leather-clad and sunglasses-at-night-wearing Arnold Schwarzenegger showing up.

All the action leads to a wet and wild scene that leads to the ultimate Terminator on Terminator (on Terminator) underwater fight. It all looks as cool as it sounds, but that was by no means easy, as you can see in the clip below, which finds director Miller and ILM Visual Effects Supervisor, Jeff White, delving into the intricacies of the “pretty f***ing cool” scene, as Miller poetically describes it.

Video of Exclusive Clip - Terminator: Dark Fate - &quot;Under Water&quot; | SYFY WIRE

“For the underwater sequences, they did a lot of tank work, where the actors were actually in an underwater environment. There’s no way to replicate the authenticity of the actors actually doing it,” says White, who goes on to explain how they took that intense scene work and created all that murky, pulse-pounding action around them.

The clip above is but a small part of the many extras found on both the Blu-ray and Digital versions, which is but a small part of over an hour's worth of bonus content. What better way to decide your own fate?

Terminator: Dark Fate drops today on Digital, and Jan. 28 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.