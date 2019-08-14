Latest Stories

A series of Unfortunate Events wings
Tag: TV
Emmy Contender: How A Series of Unfortunate Events' very expensive dragonfly wings took flight
Supergirl via The CW
Tag: Fangrrls
Why a skirt isn't necessary for Supergirl and Wonder Woman
Powers of X 2 cover
Tag: Comics
Powers of X #2 converts two of the X-Men's greatest enemies to Xavier's cause
Digimon Characters
Tag: Science
Science Behind the Fiction: How science is bringing Digimon to life
Tesla owner Amie DD showing an RFID chip key
More info i
Credit: Amie DD via YouTube
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Tesla owner implants RFID key in her arm, becomes one with the machine

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 14, 2019

Elon Musk is famous for flirting with all kinds of boundaries when it comes to locomotion. Whether you’re talking rockets, boats that can catch rocket parts, cars, video games in cars, or even vacuum-sealed express tunnels to help the cars of the future go faster, his ideas often push the limits of conventional thinking.

But not even Musk — a guy who just told the world he wants people to implant wires in their brains — has gone as far as one woman, a Tesla fan so committed to getting the full tech-forward experience that she implanted the RFID chip from her Model 3 valet key right in her forearm.

More Technology

A demonstrator wearing an artificial robotic tail for humans
People can’t grow tails, so robot designers went ahead and made one
Hyperloop
Need for speed: India may soon have the world's first fully functional hyperloop train

Tesla owner Amie DD, a software engineer and self-confessed cosplayer and body art fan, used an acetone solution to free the chip from her Model 3 valet key, a process she says on her project blog took about 15 hours. Next, she consulted with implant company Vivokey to devise a custom biopolymer container; one that could safely encapsulate the chip to reside inside her forearm. 

From there, all that was left was the actual implanting — a process documented in the video below. Heads up to the squeamish: there’s some skin piercing and some blood ahead, so proceed with caution.

Amie DD on YouTube

As you can see, the chip isn’t exactly tiny. It’s 40 x 10 millimeters (about size of a AA battery, only flatter), so the act of getting it under the skin is a little harrowing — and definitely not the kind of mild-discomfort procedure that allows your mind to wander. But in return for merging her body with a machine, Amie gains the knowledge, and the convenience, that comes with having, in her very person, the only key her car will ever need.    

Here’s hoping the Model 3 has a long shelf life, because we’d hate to think of someone signing up for this procedure every time their high-tech car grew obsolete. Thanks to Tesla’s ongoing rollout of software updates, maybe Amie DD will enjoy a long and happy symbiosis with her ride — while perhaps serving as a pioneering guinea pig for anyone who wonders about the long-term success of implanting a computer chip, DIY-style.

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Technology
Tag: Tesla
Tag: Elon Musk
Tag: Science

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: