Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel poster revealed during Call of Duty's Halloween crossover

Nothing says "2021 sequel to a 1974 slasher" like a poster reveal inside an unrelated, non-genre shooter video game! That's how the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, which recently lost its original directors, showed off the first piece of art associated with the film: as an Easter egg hidden inside a trailer for a Call of Duty: Warzone Halloween event.

Titled "The Haunting of Verdansk," the event runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 and features all sorts of freaky things like zombies, a trick or treat system, and skins allowing players to conduct war as both Saw's Jigsaw doll Billy the Puppet (big and without the tricycle) or Chainsaw's Leatherface.

Here's the trailer:

Video of The Haunting of Verdansk Trailer | Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® &amp; Warzone™

The trailer doesn't just contain murder and mayhem, but a URL secreted away in flashes and segments. A URL leading fans to TexasChainsaw.com, where they'll find the below poster for the film now helmed by David Blue Garcia:

Source: Legendary

"In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history. In 2021, the face of madness returns," the poster reads. This is in keeping with the film's plot, which is said to take place directly after the events of Tobe Hooper's original. It's certainly freaky and abstract - maybe writer Chris Devlin is doing a deep-dive into Leatherface's psyche.

The cast for the sequel includes Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, and Jolyon Coy.

As of August, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel was in production in Bulgaria.