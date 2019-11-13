Thanos snapped Pennywise to win SYFY WIRE's Best Villain award

Although Thanos may know what it’s like to lose, the Mad Titan finally knows what it's like to win! For the inaugural SYFY WIRE Awards, Thanos has been named the Best Villain of 2019.

But it's not like Thanos didn't have stiff competition. His closest competitor was none other than Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It Chapter Two. Pennywise certainly knew how to strike fear into the hearts of children, as well as their impeccably cast adult counterparts. But in the end (or should we say in the Endgame?), Thanos proved to be too much for Stephen King's fearsome creation.

Surprisingly, Adelaide Wilson from Us was also a strong contender for SYFY WIRE's Best Villain. Jordan Peele's latest horror flick gave us a vested interest in both Adelaide and her counterpart, Red, with a few worthy twists along the way. Trust us, if you see Adelaide or Red holding a pair of scissors, you may want to walk the other way.

Thanos' accomplishment is also remarkable because he's barely in Avengers: Endgame. In fact, he somehow manages to die twice in the same movie, which is an accomplishment in and of itself. But the real reason Thanos tops our list is what he did in Avengers: Infinity War. Snapping half the universe out of existence effectively took out Pennywise and Adelaide in one simple move.

The Mad Titan's actions haunted the hearts of the Avengers, which even led to Thor's bro-tacular transformation in Endgame. He was the first MCU bad guy who gave Earth's Mightiest Heroes more than they could handle, and he was always compelling to watch. If you breathed a sigh of relief when Thanos was finally defeated, then you weren't the only one!

For the rest of the first annual SYFY WIRE Award winners, check out our two-minute award show!