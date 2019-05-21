Latest Stories

That's a wrap! Making the Eight: Discussing the Game of Thrones series finale

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 21, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is done! And so is Game of Thrones itself!

This is it — the end of the road, the last hurrah, the grand finale. It's over and we're sad. And confused. Conflicted. Perhaps even annoyed? Jackie Jennings is joined by Kristen Acimovic, Nicole Drespel, and Corin Wells to talk all about their many, many, MANY feelings regarding the end of Game of Thrones in this final episode of the Making the Eight podcast.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

