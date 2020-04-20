Latest Stories

Credit: Warner Bros.
The Batman bumped to October 2021 as DC films shift release dates

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Apr 20, 2020

The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves' take on the early days of Bruce Wayne's masked crime-fighting career, has been delayed. This expected news follows the film's production shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic that's swept through the industry, leaving few projects unaffected.

The star-studded production led by Robert Pattinson's Batman includes much of the hero's famous comic Rogues' Gallery and was originally set to debut on June 25, 2021. Now, according to Variety, it'll skip the summer blockbuster season and open on Oct. 1, 2021.

The massive cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gotham DA Gil Colson), Jayme Lawson (Gotham mayoral hopeful Bella Reál), Andy Serkis (Alfred), and Colin Farrell (Penguin). Reeves previously explained that he was taking the time during the delay to fine-tune some of the movie's larger action setpieces, as the production had only just begun when the pandemic shut it down.

Fans only just got to see a camera test of Pattinson in full costume, including his iconic cowl, as well as a glimpse at the Batmobile. The rest of the film's Gotham plans remain to be seen.

Other DC films affected include the long-coming Ezra Miller standalone The Flash film - which actually moves up from Aug. 1 to June 2, 2022 - and Shazam 2 - bumped back from April 1 to Nov. 4, 2022.

