The best cosplay of New York Comic Con 2019!

New York Comic Con may be over, but the memories remain! This isn't the last con of the year, but it is one of the biggest showcases for cosplayers. We saw a lot of impressive and breathtaking costumes at NYCC 2019 ... but for this year's con, we're doing more than just enjoying the pretty pictures. SYFY WIRE took a few fans aside to get more insight into how and why they picked their costumes, how much they spent, and the amount of time that went into their outfits.

Cosplay is usually an expression of love for a particular character, as well as a way to demonstrate the skills that the cosplayers bring to the table. The fan who came as The Batman Who Laughs told us that he picked that villain because he found him so compelling. There were also two cosplaying couples who caught our eye: a gender-swapped version of the Joker and Harley Quinn and the more unlikely pairing of Toothless and Hiccup from the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

Sometimes, cosplay is also a family affair. One cosplayer came as Liv Octavius from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse because her son wanted to attend the con as Miles Morales. In terms of bang for the buck, Stan the Zombie may be the champion. When he spoke with us, "Stan" said he put together his zombie get-up in two hours for only $20.

For more info from the cosplayers at NYCC, check out the full video below!