WIRE Buzz: The Boys Season 3 will have a Herogasm; Critics Choice Awards noms; Mortal Kombat synopsis

Season 3 of The Boys is still in the early stages of pre-production, but showrunner Eric Kripke has given us a little taste of what’s in store for the supes in upcoming episodes.

In a NSFW tweet (and if you know the show, that’s to be expected), Kripke revealed that Episode 6 of next season’s popular Amazon show would be titled “Herogasm,” and written by Jessica Chou.

“From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode,” Kripke posted, along with a screenshot of the script title. “CHALLENGE MET MOTHERF***ERS.”

Those familiar with The Boys comics will know that the run titled “Herogasm” is a lot, even for a series known for needing every warning label imaginable. The eponymous six-issue spinoff is written by Gareth Ennis and illustrated by John McCrea, and involves the supes galivanting off for a drug-fueled orgy under the pretense they are off-planet fighting an evil alien race.

Given how graphic the first two seasons of The Boys is, Kripke’s suggestion that the “Herogasm” episode might be even more NSFW is impressive. The show stars Antony Starr (Homelander), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko). Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles is also joining the cast in Season 3 as Soldier Boy.

Production for the next season of The Boys is set to start sometime in early 2021. No news yet on when Season 3, stamped with all the content warnings, will drop on Amazon.

The nominations for the annual Critics Choice Awards are out, and a genre show or two have made it on the list, even though the Critics Choice Association gave out the SFF-focused Super Awards earlier this January.

Those that crossed over to the main awards include HBO’s Lovecraft Country and FX’s What We Do In The Shadows, which earned five nominations each.

In addition to a Best Drama Series nod, the Lovecraft Country cast picked up four additional nominations: Jonathan Majors (Atticus) for Best Actor; Jurnee Smollett (Leti) for Best Actress; Michael K. Williams (Montrose) for Best Supporting Actor; and Wunmi Mosaku (Ruby) for Best Supporting Actress.

What We Do In The Shadows got a Best Comedy Series nomination, and had four cast members pick up Comedy nods as well: Matt Berry (Laszlo) for Best Actor; Natasia Demetriou (Nadja) for Best Actress; Harvey Guillén (Guillermo de la Cruz) for Best Supporting Actor; and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) for Best Supporting Actor as well.

Disney+’s The Mandalorian also received some mainstream love with a nomination for Best Drama Series.

Interested in the full roster of nominations? You can check them out here. The winners will be revealed live Sunday, Mar. 7, from 7-10p.m. ET on The CW.

The new Mortal Kombat movie is almost upon us, and — in addition to some shiny new set photos — we also finally have an official description of the action film’s plot.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. released a synopsis of the Simon McQuoid-directed movie, which is based on the immensely popular and decades-old video game franchise:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

So will Cole Young (Lewis Tan) unlock his arcana and level up "in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all"? We’ll have to wait until Apr. 16 to find out — the film will be released that day both in theaters and also on HBO Max.