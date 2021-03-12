The Boys, Preacher co-creator Garth Ennis sets terrifying new Black Label ‘Batman’ comic

He’s created some of the most iconic R-rated comics of the modern era — a few of which have also become hit TV shows — and now Garth Ennis is turning his attention to the Dark Knight for a new DC Black Label comic that looks to cause some true terror in Gotham City.

Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) is teaming up with artist Liam Sharp (The Green Lantern, The Brave and the Bold: Batman & Wonder Woman) for the new DC Comics limited series Batman: Reptilian. The series will run for six issues and focus on a mysterious new creature that’s even scarier than Batman while prowling the night.

The mysterious force, which we’re assuming is reptilian at least based on the series title, is specially targeting Gotham’s rogues. The logline asks: “How savage must a monster be to haunt the dreams of monsters?”

The comic is slated to launch on June 22. The first issue will feature a main cover by Sharp, with variant covers from Cully Hamner (Batman and The Signal) and Bill Sienkiewicz (The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage, Hardware) also in the works.

Though he’s arguably better known for his indie projects like The Boys or Preacher, Ennis is no stranger to working for The Big Two. He had an acclaimed run on Hellblazer for DC Comics, and helped shape the dark and violent vibe that has become synonymous with the Punisher at Marvel Comics.

Check out some preview pages from Batman: Reptilian below.