The Boys collegiate spinoff 'nearing' series greenlight, casts lead student Supes

The Boys spinoff is nearing official greenlight status, according to Deadline (and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter), which also broke news that Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lizzie Broadway (Here and Now) have been cast in the to-be-named series.

Amazon announced the development of the spinoff back in September, and shared that the show would focus on America’s only college for Supes, a private institution run by Vought International. Craig Rosenberg, who wrote for and executive produced The Boys, is writing the pilot and will act as showrunner and executive producer of the new show. The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, will also executive produce the spinoff along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, and comic creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

While the series will focus on a younger generation of superheroes, the collegiate spinoff, like The Boys, will be NSFW and will put the student Supes through the physical, moral, and sexual ringer as they compete to get the best superhero jobs they can after graduation. Sinclair will play the superpowered student, Marie, while Broadway will play another student named Emma.

Sinclair is no stranger to genre shows and is best known for playing Sabrina’s good friend Rosalind Walker on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Broadway has had less direct genre experience and is best known for her recurring role on the dark dramedy Here and Now, a one-season show that starred Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter.

While the spinoff is reportedly close to greenlit, Amazon has yet to officially sign off on the new show. No news yet on when the streaming platform will make things official and move forward with the production.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon.