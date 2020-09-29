The Craft: Legacy conjures up first trailer as revival prepares for Halloween VOD release

The sequel to The Craft, the witchy fan-favorite film that inspired goths everywhere to rebel against The Man, has been in the works since early last year, but still mostly under wraps. Today, The Craft: Legacy reveals its first footage and its release plan: the Blumhouse movie is going straight to home viewing in preparation for the most fitting holiday, Halloween.

From writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones, this remake has an all new cast of magical women — including Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, and Michelle Monaghan — as they grapple with that whole "how do we use our awesome powers to make our lives rule" thing. Also stepdad David Duchovny (The X-Files) is there! Seriously, this trailer has everything...except the original all-star cast from the first film (though there is a clear connection made if you watch closely). It even takes the best line from the original.

Take a look:

Video of THE CRAFT: LEGACY - Official Trailer - On Demand Everywhere October 28

Do teens still do "Light as a feather, stiff as a board?" The Craft: Legacy thinks so! Some classic horror-origin bullying, a magic bath, and some Insta-perfect power posing. So not quite as dark as the original.

“I'm thrilled to be able to share The Craft: Legacy with audiences all over the world this Halloween," said Lister-Jones in a statement. "It's been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can't wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”

Producer Jason Blum added in a statement: “Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing The Craft franchise, and October is the perfect season for it. We’re thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S.”

The Craft: Legacy is skipping theaters, thanks to much of the country's movie theaters still being under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and coming straight to horror fans' homes. The premium VOD will drop at midnight on Oct. 28, giving fans a 48-hour rental for $19.99.