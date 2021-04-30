The CW sets summer schedule with Roswell, New Mexico back in July; Stargirl returns in August

Which superheroes and angsty teenagers will be loading up the TV schedule this summer? We finally have some answers, as The CW has laid out its summer schedule — and it includes a few surprises.

The big news is that DC superhero hit Stargirl finally has a Season 2 premiere date, landing a bit later than many may have expected on Tuesday, August 10. The show, which focuses on a new generation of high school-age superheroes finding their way in a small town, checks pretty much every The CW box. The series started life on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service, but moves fully to The CW for Year 2.

Roswell, New Mexico will be the other major network premiere this summer, with the show’s third season back on Monday, July 26. A reboot of the cult hit The WB series, Roswell has been following a small group of crashed aliens as they try to fit in and carve out a life on Earth. Supergirl’s midseason return has also been mapped out, with the series returning for its final 13 episodes on August 24.

Rounding out the list: In the Dark is back for Season 3 on Wednesday, June 23; Wellington Paranormal makes its U.S. debut on July 11; Coroner is back on Thursday, July 15; Dead Pixels is back for its second season in the U.S. on Sunday, July 18; Riverdale is back on Wednesday, August 11; Masters of Illusion is back on Friday, August 13; and Burden of Truth kicks off its final season on Thursday, August 19.

Here are the genre show highlights:

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Wellington Paranormal (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Dead Pixels (Season 2 Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 26

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3 Premiere)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

DC’s Stargirl (Season 2 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

Riverdale returns

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Masters of Illusion (Season 8 Premiere)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

Supergirl returns