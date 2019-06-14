WATCH: The Dead Don't Die's Adam Driver on his personal zombie cravings

From a galaxy far, far away to a quiet American town overrun by ravenous "ghouls," Adam Driver is becoming a prince of genre cinema! We first fell hard for him as the brooding bad boy Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But fans will see a new side of this exciting leading man in the zombie-comedy The Dead Don't Die, where Driver drops his scowl and lightsaber and picks up a machete to heroically battle back the undead hordes!

In The Dead Don't Die, acclaimed indie director Jim Jarmusch has brought together "the greatest cast every disassembled." Driver stars opposite American Horror Story's Chloë Sevigny, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Iggy Pop, Carol Kane, and many, many more in a deliciously bonkers film that blends gore, horror, and comedy. When a local diner becomes the scene of a savage bloodbath, kind-hearted Officer Mindy Morrison (Sevigny) is overwhelmed. But the unflappable Officer Ronnie Peterson (Driver) immediately has a suspect in mind. "Ghouls."

But these zombies aren't craving brains. Sure, they'll gladly gobble up human flesh, spurting blood, and the spilled organs of the living. But Jarmusch's zombies groan for the things they obsessed over in life, be it their cell phones, candy, coffee, or chardonnaaaaaay!

So when SYFY WIRE sat down with Driver and Sevigny at The Dead Don't Die junket recently, we asked what they might crave if they went the way of the walking dead. Noted fashionista Sevigny gave a suitably chic answer, while Driver surprised us with his choice!

The Dead Don't Die opens wide this weekend.